Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is facing a lot of competition for his seat in the Senate. Five other Republicans are running against him in the primary.

Four Democrats, including presumed frontrunner Charles Booker, hope to flip the seat blue.

“Kentucky isn’t really a red state. We’re a disenfranchised, marginalized, and often ignored and abandoned state,” said Booker, who has previously run for Senate.

Booker envisions a Kentucky new deal focused on healthcare infrastructure and ending generational poverty.

“To be able to speak to the struggles that really are bigger than partisan divides and also to call out the hate and racism that has been weaponized to drive us apart,” he said.

Paul, who is seeking his third term in the Senate, recognizes many Kentucky families are struggling.

He is running a campaign on a message of limited government and curbed spending. Paul believes government spending has led to the increased prices and inflation.

“I think most people instinctively know that nothing really in life is free. You’re going to have to pay for it with hard work. Right now we’re paying for it through inflation and it could get much worse,” said Paul.

He added, “People come from government and they say, we will give you checks. Here’s $1,400, here’s a check. You know we’re going to take care of you. But what they don’t tell you is the penalty for that or the price for that is inflation.”

University of Kentucky political expert, D. Stephen Voss, said the economy is almost always a main issue for voters in every election.

“Kentucky voters tend to be fairly moderate on economic issues including Kentucky republicans. They tend to be very conservative on social issues,” said Voss.

Voss noted name recognition doesn’t matter as much in U.S. Senate races. He believes campaigns are well funded and well advertised. So, by the general election on Nov. 8, voters will likely know both the winning Republican and winning Democratic candidates very well.

