KSP: Fallen troopers honored during National Police Memorial Week

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown traveled to the gravesites of fallen troopers as Monday marked the final day of National Police Memorial Week.

Wreaths were placed on the graves of fallen troopers in honor of the ultimate sacrifice made in service, the release said.

Some of those honored include -

Trooper Lee Trebu Huffman, 27, who was hit and killed by a car on May 19, 1953, while working a vehicle crash in Hardin County.

Trooper William Pickard, 26, who was shot and killed on Jan. 21, 1976 while serving an arrest warrant in LaRue County.

Lt. Willis D. Martin, 44, who died in a car crash in Hardin County Apr. 26, 1977.

Trooper Edward Harris, 29, who was shot and killed Nov. 7, 1979, during a traffic violation stop.

Sergeant David R. Gibbs, 42, who was traveling westbound on KY 210 near the Green & LaRue County line on Aug. 7, 2015 when he drove through a wet, sharp curve, losing control of the vehicle. The KSP marked car went into the oncoming lane where it was hit by another vehicle. Gibbs was on his way to provide an official escort to a funeral procession when the crash happened, the release said. He died at the scene.

Trooper Joseph ‘Cameron’ Ponder, 31, who was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 while conducting a routine traffic stop. Ponder died nine months into his career as a Post 1 Trooper.

