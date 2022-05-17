Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

KSP: Fallen troopers honored during National Police Memorial Week

Kentucky State Police Honor Fallen Troopers
Kentucky State Police Honor Fallen Troopers(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown traveled to the gravesites of fallen troopers as Monday marked the final day of National Police Memorial Week.

Wreaths were placed on the graves of fallen troopers in honor of the ultimate sacrifice made in service, the release said.

Some of those honored include -

Trooper Lee Trebu Huffman, 27, who was hit and killed by a car on May 19, 1953, while working a vehicle crash in Hardin County.

Trooper William Pickard, 26, who was shot and killed on Jan. 21, 1976 while serving an arrest warrant in LaRue County.

Lt. Willis D. Martin, 44, who died in a car crash in Hardin County Apr. 26, 1977.

Trooper Edward Harris, 29, who was shot and killed Nov. 7, 1979, during a traffic violation stop.

Sergeant David R. Gibbs, 42, who was traveling westbound on KY 210 near the Green & LaRue County line on Aug. 7, 2015 when he drove through a wet, sharp curve, losing control of the vehicle. The KSP marked car went into the oncoming lane where it was hit by another vehicle. Gibbs was on his way to provide an official escort to a funeral procession when the crash happened, the release said. He died at the scene.

Trooper Joseph ‘Cameron’ Ponder, 31, who was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 while conducting a routine traffic stop. Ponder died nine months into his career as a Post 1 Trooper.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody

Latest News

Monogram Luxury Appliances Announces Renowned Chef, Edward Lee, as Its First-Ever Culinary...
Chef Edward Lee named Monogram Appliances culinary director
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Fallen LMPD officer honored during National Police Week
Jefferson County Public School students now have access to on-demand, high-quality academic...
JCPS launches 24/7 online tutoring tool
A team of coworkers in Frankfort who have been playing the Kentucky Lottery for more than 10...
Kentucky coworkers, longtime lottery players split $50,000 Powerball ticket