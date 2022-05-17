Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville faith leaders, activists ask for change following Buffalo, NY mass shooting

The gathering was held following a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY that killed 10 people and...
The gathering was held following a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY that killed 10 people and injured three others.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Representatives from “God’s Lives Matter” and “Global Won” spoke out against the violence in Buffalo, New York after a mass shooting killed 10 people and injured three others.

“God’s Lives Matters” is a group of faith leaders and activists in the Louisville area.

Their message on Monday morning in Louisville was that all people are one human family under God, and not a different species or race as is believed in white supremacists’ teachings.

”I ask my white brothers and sisters that are crying with me about those murders, ‘just keep praying for us, just keep praying for your group, that we can together in this life time get rid of that spirit of evil that is running rampant and prevalent’,“ Sir Friendly C, a local community activist said. “Because that wasn’t the only shooting that happened over the weekend, there were several other mass shootings that happened.”

The Buffalo shooting is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

