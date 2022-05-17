Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies after Jeffersontown traffic crash

By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky.(WAVE) - A man seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Jeffersontown has died from his injuries.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway at Williamsburg Plaza.

According to Chief Richard Sanders of the Jeffersontown Police Department, a car heading south on Hurstbourne attempting to make a left turn into the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center parking lot when it was struck broadside by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the car making the turn, John Conboy, 91, of Louisville, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died just over two hours later.

The northbound vehicle that struck Conboy’s car also struck another vehicle. Police said the persons in those two vehicles were treated an released.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

