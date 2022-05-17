Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Mayor Fischer pushes for more affordable housing in Louisville Metro

LDG Development is coming together with Louisville Metro Government and other organizations to...
LDG Development is coming together with Louisville Metro Government and other organizations to build ten multi-family communities located across Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to bring more attention to affordable housing, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer declared the week of May 16 as “Affordable Housing Week.”

A 2019 report showed that the city needed more than 31,000 new units to meet housing needs for the city’s lowest income residents.

In addition to dedicated funding, Metro Government is looking at other ways to promote affordable housing.

The Office of Planning and Design Services is considering a way to amend the city’s land use regulations to encourage construction of a variety of housing types.

Recently, a property management company in Louisville LDG Development, announced they were working with other organizations to build ten multi-family communities located across Louisville as part of the LOU 2.2 Housing Program.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody

Latest News

Tuesday is primary election day but plenty of people have already cast their ballots. This is...
How many people took advantage of Kentucky’s new early voting rules?
The gathering was held following a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY that killed 10 people and...
Louisville faith leaders, activists ask for change following Buffalo, NY mass shooting
UofL Health’s Brown Cancer Center is celebrating 40 years of cancer research and treatment.
UofL Health celebrates 40 years of cancer research at Brown Cancer Center
Monogram Luxury Appliances Announces Renowned Chef, Edward Lee, as Its First-Ever Culinary...
Chef Edward Lee named Monogram Appliances culinary director