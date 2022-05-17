Mayor Fischer pushes for more affordable housing in Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to bring more attention to affordable housing, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer declared the week of May 16 as “Affordable Housing Week.”

A 2019 report showed that the city needed more than 31,000 new units to meet housing needs for the city’s lowest income residents.

In addition to dedicated funding, Metro Government is looking at other ways to promote affordable housing.

The Office of Planning and Design Services is considering a way to amend the city’s land use regulations to encourage construction of a variety of housing types.

Recently, a property management company in Louisville LDG Development, announced they were working with other organizations to build ten multi-family communities located across Louisville as part of the LOU 2.2 Housing Program.

