Nearly half of carjacking suspects are teens, new report finds

A new study reveals Louisville’s record breaking number of carjackings comes with an equally alarming dilemma.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new study reveals Louisville’s record breaking number of carjackings comes with an equally alarming dilemma.

According to the Pegasus Institute, who received data from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the number of carjackings have gone up by 200 percent since 2019, from 81 to 248, in just three years.

Around 50 percent of those arrested in the 248 carjackings, were juveniles, the report states. Nearly 20 percent of those children younger than 14.

It’s a spiking problem that the report says is spreading in other cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Kansas, D.C. and New Orleans.

One of the main drivers for teens stealing cars at gunpoint, the report states, is as an initiation into gangs and street, or social media cred.

The report also attributes the numbers to several factors, including the juvenile detention center being closed and a lack of social support services for troubled youth.

To read the full report, click or tap here.

