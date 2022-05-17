Contact Troubleshooters
Polls draw voters across Louisville early on Election Day

Florence Ernst voted Tuesday with her two neighbors.
Florence Ernst voted Tuesday with her two neighbors.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday for the primary elections going on across Kentucky, and with the return of more regular polling places in 2022, things seemed like they were returning to normal.

There are around 200 polling locations in Jefferson County, a significant increase from 2020, when there was just one station open for primaries on Election Day.

Florence Ernst has been voting for decades. She voted at Meyzeek Middle School on Tuesday.

“It makes me feel like an American citizen,” she explained.

Florence said she started voting when she turned 20. She said that she and her neighbor Debbie go to the polls together every time there is an election, and this year, they also brought their neighbor, Janet, with them.

Polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and anyone in line at the time will be able to vote.

