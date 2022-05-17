Contact Troubleshooters
Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky's seat in the U.S. Senate have been confirmed.
The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been confirmed.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been confirmed.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky senator Rand Paul has claimed the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Paul has served as the Senator for Kentucky since 2011.

The senator released a video statement online following his victory, thanking Kentucky voters.

“Kentucky, I want to thank you for voting for me to be your Republican nominee for U.S. Senate,” Paul said in the video. “I’m honored to serve and honored to have your vote. One more election will happen this fall, and I hope I can count on your vote again.”

On the Democratic side, politician Charles Booker has claimed the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat, the Associated Press confirmed.

Booker was previously a candidate in the Kentucky Democratic Party’s 2020 U.S. Senate race before losing nomination to Amy McGrath.

At Ten20 Craft Brewery on East Washington Street, Booker and his family addressed voters following the victory at a watch party event.

“So many people doubt us, they don’t believe change is possible in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” Booker said. “We’ve proved the doubters wrong, y’all.”

For full election results from the Kentucky primaries, click or tap here.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

