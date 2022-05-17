StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/17

Lovely weather today just crazy pollen of course.

Wednesday is when we will face a few rounds of t-storms that could turn severe with wind/hail with even more of a flash flooding issues if training of t-storms develops...where they repeat over the same locations.

Thursday will feature more t-storms but not as great in coverage or organized. Having said that, any t-storm that develops can become briefly severe with very heavy rainfall. So be weather aware.

Friday just looks hot and humid. Yuck.

Saturday is when the main front arrives. Timing is still getting worked out but still a window for active weather for thunderstorms we will need to monitor.

Cooler and less-humid air will follow!

