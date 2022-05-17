Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health celebrates 40 years of cancer research at Brown Cancer Center

UofL Health’s Brown Cancer Center is celebrating 40 years of cancer research and treatment.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Brown Cancer Center is celebrating 40 years of cancer research and treatment.

The Brown Cancer Center first opened in 1981 and took care of about 50 patients a day at the time, UofL Health said. The center can now care for around 500 people daily.

On Monday, survivors met up at the Garden of Hope to speak on their experiences and the work being performed at the cancer center.

A brick was presented and placed inside the Garden of Hope to commemorate the center’s 40 years.

“The work they do is incredible, and they are leaders in their field,” Tom Miller, UofL Health’s CEO said. “The dedication to their community is unwavering, and we don’t always look at the experts in this field being local, but they are at the Brown Cancer Center.”

UofL Health said the number of oncologists have grown from seven in the early 1980s to nearly 80 as of today. More than 65 UofL faculty investigators conduct basic and translational research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

