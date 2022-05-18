Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

1 rescued in West Louisville house fire

One person was pulled by Louisville firefighters from a home on fire in the 3000 block of Grand...
One person was pulled by Louisville firefighters from a home on fire in the 3000 block of Grand Ave. on May 18, 2022.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is being treated after a fire at a home in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 3000 block of Grand Ave. at 10:10 a.m. after workers at the neighboring Reynolds Consumer Products facility saw smoke coming from the home.

The first crews arrived three minutes later to find fire coming from the two-story home.

Firefighters found the victim, an adult, unresponsive in the rear of the home during a search of the building. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital for further treatment. The condition of the person is currently unknown.

It took 30 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the center of the home. The building suffered moderate damage.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be from an electrical malfunction in an extension cord.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Coroner identifies two men killed in weekend double shooting near Taylorsville Road

Latest News

The two challengers who will be facing off to become Louisville Metro’s next mayor have been...
Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate
Bill Dieruf will face off against Craig Greenberg in a race to replace Mayor Greg Fischer, who...
Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate
Senator Morgan McGarvey (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth
Trainer Brad Cox
Churchill Downs suspends, fines trainer Brad Cox for horse’s blood test results