1 rescued in West Louisville house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is being treated after a fire at a home in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 3000 block of Grand Ave. at 10:10 a.m. after workers at the neighboring Reynolds Consumer Products facility saw smoke coming from the home.

The first crews arrived three minutes later to find fire coming from the two-story home.

Firefighters found the victim, an adult, unresponsive in the rear of the home during a search of the building. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital for further treatment. The condition of the person is currently unknown.

It took 30 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the center of the home. The building suffered moderate damage.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be from an electrical malfunction in an extension cord.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.