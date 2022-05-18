Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Radar becomes active today with thunderstorms

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS: TODAY (5/18/22) & THURSDAY (5/19/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ALERT DAYS: Off & on rounds of thunderstorms today, tonight, and again Thursday night
  • MAIN THREAT: Pockets of damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, isolated tornado, and torrential rainfall
  • HOT & HUMID: Thursday, Friday, and even Saturday look to feature hot/humid afternoons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as multiple rounds of storms move through. Early rain this morning will intensify into stronger thunderstorms around or just after lunch; some could be strong/severe.

A severe thunderstorm threat should be ongoing in the evening with most of the action south of I-64 or perhaps closer to the TN border. It will depend on the location of a boundary in the area. We’ll monitor this.

Thursday looks hot and humid with the main focus for thunderstorms along a warm front that will be in Southern KY for the daytime period. It will lift north into the evening and that is when strong/severe storms could rapidly form; they will be isolated.

Clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms cells Thursday evening will lift north toward the Ohio River before fading out overnight. Not everyone will experience a storm but be weather aware of the threat.

Friday looks hot and humid but fairly quiet on the radar. In fact, we may not see widespread thunderstorm coverage again until Saturday night as a cold front moves into the area. The slower that front is the weaker the storms will be. So for now, we will monitor for any Alert Day announcements as we get closer.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

