ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible into the early evening

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALERT DAYS:
  • TODAY (5/18/22) - Now until early evening
  • THURSDAY (5/19/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • A few strong storms are possible through the evening
  • ALERT DAY Thursday: Late afternoon and early evening
  • Record highs possible Friday with highs in the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered storms continue through Wednesday evening, with the chance of isolated strong storms lasting until about midnight.

Not everyone will see these storms, with the best chances will stay south of Louisville for the majority of the night.

After showers and thunderstorms fade early Thursday, most of the afternoon looks hot and humid. Patchy fog will be possible Thursday morning for some as well.

Additional storms look to pop during the evening along a warm front that will be lifting north. Some evening thunderstorms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding threats.

Our severe threat ends by 10 p.m. ET Thursday. Rain chances quickly fade by early Friday morning. The record high in Louisville to beat on Friday is 91º, set in 2018 and prior years.

Friday will be a very hot day with a summer like feel. High temperatures will soar into the low 90s, potentially beating out our previous record high in Louisville of 91° set in 2018..

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
