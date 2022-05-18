ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Areas of fog and more strong storms

ALERT DAYS:

THURSDAY (5/19/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog early Thursday

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

Record highs possible Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shower and storm chances wind down through the rest of Wednesday night. Temperatures remain mild as lows dip into the 60s.

We’ll see a dry start to Thursday morning with patchy fog possible for some. Scattered afternoon showers and storms return with the chance of an isolated strong storm or two possible.

Shower and storm chances gradually end throughout the overnight hours. It will be a very warm night with lows only falling into the low 70s.

The record high in Louisville to beat on Friday is 91º, set in 2018 and prior years.

After a dry and hot Friday, you can expect another very warm day Saturday with partly sunny skies. The trends are to keep Saturday drier during the daylight hours and push back the chance for precipitation.

Much of Saturday looks dry at this point, with showers and thunderstorms increasing later in the night ahead of a cold front that may linger into Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler for the second half of the weekend with highs in the 70s.

