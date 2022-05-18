Baby zebra born at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hartmann’s mountain zebra Azizi gave birth at the Louisville Zoo, and both her and her 71-pound baby, delivered shortly before midnight on May 12, are doing well.

The filly’s name will be announced soon, according to a Louisville Zoo spokesperson.

Azizi and her baby can be seen in the Africa section of the zoo.

In May, a harbor seal gave birth at the Louisville Zoo for the first time ever. Meanwhile, pregnant giraffe Kianga is also due soon.

The director of the zoo, Dan Maloney, referred to the newborns as “great representatives for their species.”

