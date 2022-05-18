Bardstown Bourbon Co. kicks off summer patio concert series
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Patio concerts are soon-to-be the highlight of Bardstown Bourbon Company’s summer season.
Each month until September, the summer patio concert series will offer live bands, cocktails, and a food menu curated by Executive Chef Stu Plush.
Concert lineup:
- Friday, May 20 – Good River String Band
- Friday, June 7 – Chris Bradley
- Friday, July 22 – Chris Bradley
- Friday, August 19 – TBA
- Friday, September 16 – Big Black Cadillac
OpenTable handles all reservations. Advanced bookings are not necessary for patio tables.
Bardstown Bourbon Co. is on Parkway Drive in Bardstown.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.