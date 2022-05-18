Contact Troubleshooters
Bardstown Bourbon Co. kicks off summer patio concert series

Each month until September, the summer patio concert series will offer live bands, cocktails,...
Each month until September, the summer patio concert series will offer live bands, cocktails, and a food menu curated by Executive Chef Stu Plush at Bardstown Bourbon Co.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Patio concerts are soon-to-be the highlight of Bardstown Bourbon Company’s summer season.

Each month until September, the summer patio concert series will offer live bands, cocktails, and a food menu curated by Executive Chef Stu Plush.

Concert lineup:

  • Friday, May 20 – Good River String Band
  • Friday, June 7 – Chris Bradley 
  • Friday, July 22 – Chris Bradley 
  • Friday, August 19 – TBA
  • Friday, September 16 – Big Black Cadillac

OpenTable handles all reservations. Advanced bookings are not necessary for patio tables.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. is on Parkway Drive in Bardstown.

