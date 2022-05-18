Bardstown Bourbon Co. kicks off summer patio concert series

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Patio concerts are soon-to-be the highlight of Bardstown Bourbon Company’s summer season.

Each month until September, the summer patio concert series will offer live bands, cocktails, and a food menu curated by Executive Chef Stu Plush.

Concert lineup:

Friday, May 20 – Good River String Band

Friday, June 7 – Chris Bradley

Friday, July 22 – Chris Bradley

Friday, August 19 – TBA

Friday, September 16 – Big Black Cadillac

OpenTable handles all reservations. Advanced bookings are not necessary for patio tables.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. is on Parkway Drive in Bardstown.

