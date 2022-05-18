Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community.

”We thank them for their support in responding to unprecedented national disasters, to ice storms and flooding, to again - the worst tornado event in our history,” Beshear said.

House Bill 636 increases the trust fund for military families in need and will help people by providing money for necessary emergency expenses.

“Housing, utilities, groceries, health insurance copays and childcare to all members of the Kentucky National Guard and reserve components who call Kentucky home,” Beshear said.

As a father of a newlywed daughter who is about to enter the world of military life, Rep. Walker Thomas (R-KY) said he understands firsthand the difficulties that come with being part of a military family.

”She’s moved five times in three years,” Thomas said of his daughter, “and it’s tough when you are raising a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old.”

House Bill 91 makes it easier for military spouses to obtain occupation licenses, that would help them support their families.

House Bill 213 allows Kentucky’s participation in the national Occupational Therapy Compact and establishes the Occupational Therapy Compact Commission.

”I know I’ve seen firsthand what occupational therapy can do,” Beshear said. “The breakthroughs it has made for so many children.”

Lastly, House Bill 465 adds seven specialty active military unit license plates, to the 28 other military related plates. Owners and lessees of motorcycles, and recreational vehicles may be eligible for special military unit license plates.

“People can share with pride, on the car they are driving across the Commonwealth, the units that they served with and we Kentuckians can take pride in the amazing units located in our state,” Beshear said.

The enhancement of leave benefits for state workers who serve in the military was made possible by the signing on March 29 of House Bill 345. In other words, state workers who suffer injuries while on the job are now eligible for up to six months of paid leave to recuperate.

Ending his address, Beshear acknowledged the Kentucky Primary Election.

“We’re all waking up from last night’s elections,” Beshear said. “But today is a reminder that elections are not the end or the objective. They are a means to an end that is public service. And today, you are seeing really incredible public service. To folks that we should be supporting, and now we are supporting better than ever.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.