Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two challengers who will be facing off to become Louisville Metro’s next mayor have been decided.

Louisville businessman Craig Greenberg has won the nomination as the city’s Democratic mayoral candidate, the Associated Press confirmed.

Greenberg will face off against Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf in a race to replace Mayor Greg Fischer, who has been Louisville’s mayor since 2010.

“Tonight, I am incredibly grateful to the people of Louisville for this honor and I am excited to continue carrying on our message of building a safer, stronger, and healthier city,” Greenberg said in a statement. “I want to thank each of the other candidates and let them and their supporters know that I hear them. I look forward to working closely together moving forward.”

Greenberg is not letting his party affiliation do all the work for him in November.

“I didn’t take anything for granted during the primary election, I certainly don’t in the general,” Greenberg said. “I’m going to continue to work hard every day. I have a sense of urgency not just to win the race, but to be a mayor for everyone in Louisville to make it a safer city, a stronger city, a healthier city, so tomorrow it’s back to work.”

His primary win comes months after being targeted in a shooting at his campaign office in Butchertown. The accused shooter, Quintez Brown, is currently in jail pending the conclusion of a federal trial.

Brown’s search history revealed Dieruf had also been searched for on the day of the shooting.

On Tuesday night, Dieruf thanked his supporters at his watch party as he accepted his nomination.

Now, the campaign shifts to the general election. Dieruf said he is ready for that, and the job itself.

“Louisville can’t wait for somebody to come in on January 1 and say, ‘Hey, I understand; I’ve read the book but I’m not really sure what I’m doing,’” Dieruf said. “I have done this as mayor for 12 years. I am moving on day one.”

Dieruf will no longer be appealing to just Republicans, however, as he will need to win over more independents and even Democrats to become Louisville’s first Republican mayor in more than 50 years.

Again, Dieruf said he is ready to make that case, as he has run a non-partisan ticket at Jeffersontown’s mayor for several years.

“Republicans vote for me and Democrats vote for me because of who I am rather than the letter that I represent,” Dieruf said. “And if we want to move this city forward, we have to do the same thing. I can represent everybody whether it’s a Democrat or Republican... We have to get over the fact that somebody is a certain party. Because when you have a problem, you don’t care what the mayor is. You want your problem solved and to move forward with it.”

Leaning heavily on that Jeffersontown mayoral experience, Dieruf also stressed a “need” for Louisville to follow in that community’s footsteps.

“J-town is what we need downtown,” Dieruf said. “As a mayor, we need the person that can do that. So as I run, as I go across the community and talk to the different people, it’s amazing the things we want that are the same. But as I learn what the people have very important to them, I realize that we need to touch some of the communities that have never been reached because of the merger.”

