Chicago man indicted in Louisville for double homicide on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for a double shooting that killed two people at a Louisville gas station in March.

Dakari Deener, 29, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to the shooting at a Speedway gas station on Poplar Level Road the evening of March 19.

According to an arrest report, Deener fired several rounds at two victims while they were inside their car at the gas station.

A man inside the car, later identified as 31-year-old Jimmy T. Spruill, died at the scene, police confirmed. The woman who was shot, 23-year-old Brooke Smith-Bess, was taken to the hospital and later died while undergoing surgery.

During a previous court appearance, a judge had listed Deener’s lengthy criminal history, including charges of terroristic threatening and an active arrest warrant out of Texas.

Deener is booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on May 23.

