Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Chicago man indicted in Louisville for double homicide on Poplar Level Road

Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on...
Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on Poplar Level Road.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for a double shooting that killed two people at a Louisville gas station in March.

Dakari Deener, 29, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to the shooting at a Speedway gas station on Poplar Level Road the evening of March 19.

According to an arrest report, Deener fired several rounds at two victims while they were inside their car at the gas station.

A man inside the car, later identified as 31-year-old Jimmy T. Spruill, died at the scene, police confirmed. The woman who was shot, 23-year-old Brooke Smith-Bess, was taken to the hospital and later died while undergoing surgery.

During a previous court appearance, a judge had listed Deener’s lengthy criminal history, including charges of terroristic threatening and an active arrest warrant out of Texas.

Deener is booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on May 23.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Trainer Brad Cox
Churchill Downs suspends, fines trainer Brad Cox for horse’s blood test results

Latest News

Jeffersontown High students showed off their design skills as they raced their cardboard boats...
Jeffersontown High Schoolers put cardboard boats to the test
Gov. Andy Beshear honored military children and their families by signing four pieces of...
Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans
Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday.
Kentucky Teamsters go across the Ohio to join workers on the picket line
Stuart Ray is the Republican nominee for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District.
Meet Ky. Republican 3rd Congressional District nominee Stuart Ray