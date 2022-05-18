Contact Troubleshooters
Craig Greenberg wins nomination for Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville businessman Craig Greenberg has won the nomination as the city’s Democratic mayoral candidate, the Associated Press confirmed.

Greenberg will face off against the Republican mayoral candidate in a race to replace Mayor Greg Fischer, who has been Louisville’s mayor since 2010.

“Tonight, I am incredibly grateful to the people of Louisville for this honor and I am excited to continue carrying on our message of building a safer, stronger, and healthier city,” Greenberg said in a statement. “I want to thank each of the other candidates and let them and their supporters know that I hear them. I look forward to working closely together moving forward.”

His primary win comes months after being targeted in a shooting at his campaign office in Butchertown. The accused shooter, Quintez Brown, is currently in jail pending the conclusion of a federal trial.

For full election results from the Kentucky primaries, click or tap here.

This story will be updated.

