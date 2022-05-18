Contact Troubleshooters
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs

It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social workers to reduce crime instead of hiring more police officers.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer formerly with Jeffersontown Police is facing federal charges for drug possession.

Payton Henderson was investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force for possession of fentanyl, adderall and other controlled substances, court documents state.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said he worked with the FBI on the case.

Sanders told WAVE News Troubleshooters he had fired Henderson because of the allegations, but that Henderson quit during the termination process.

He added he hopes Henderson gets the help he needs from a serious problem plaguing so many families.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

