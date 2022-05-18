Contact Troubleshooters
ISP reveals who allegedly initiated double homicide in Harrison County

Indiana State Police investigators think it’s clear that Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, fired first, but they don’t know why.
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After looking at video and autopsy results from the night a man allegedly shot at a police officer and a Good Samaritan, Indiana State Police investigators think it’s clear that Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, fired first, but they don’t know why.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said Moore shot at a police officer and Jacob McClanahan, 24, before he was killed by police. It happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 135 in Harrison County.

Moore’s car ran out of gas, Huls said. A Palmyra police officer and a pickup truck with two men, including McClanahan, stopped to help.

Wednesday, Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk released new details about the moments leading up to the shooting.

Schalk said Moore told the officer he had a knife, but not a gun. Moore then pulled a shotgun from his car and fired. Schalk said McClanahan was shot and killed, while the officer returned fire, killing Moore.

The officer who was shot was treated for minor injuries. McClanahan’s passenger was not hurt.

Huls said neither the police nor McClanahan should have expected a violent outcome.

“(Moore) was, I guess the best way to put it, was not happy that police were there,” he explained. “He wasn’t necessarily acting angry or aggressive until the shots were fired.”

Schalk offered condolences to McClanahan’s family.

“He wasn’t just a firefighter, he was somebody’s son, but his legacy should not be defined by his final moments,” Schalk said. “Rather, he should be remembered for having a servant’s heart.”

Schalk went on to call the killing “senseless.”

“In a civilized and decent society, people shouldn’t be killed for simply helping out, however, there’s nothing decent or civil about Mr. Moore’s final moments,” Schalk said.

Schalk said autopsies and several video sources confirm the findings. No charges will be filed.

Huls said it’s not clear why Moore was in Harrison County or how long he was in the area.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

