Jeffersontown High Schoolers put cardboard boats to the test

Jeffersontown High students showed off their design skills as they raced their cardboard boats...
Jeffersontown High students showed off their design skills as they raced their cardboard boats in a pool Wednesday.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jeffersontown, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown High students showed off their design skills as they raced their cardboard boats in a pool Wednesday.

The race took place at the Plainview Swim Center. Students in the ‘Computer Aided Drafting program’ created the boats out of cardboard and duct tape and added their own special flare to them.

18 teams rowed their boats across the pool for the final test that counts as their final grade.

“It’s so much fun, just getting out here with the kids,” said Jason Stepp, the teacher that oversees the program. “Cutting loose, getting out of the classroom. I probably look forward to it more than they do.”

The competition tested the boats in time, weight, and distance.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf and the Chamber of Commerce also raced each other to kick off the student races.

