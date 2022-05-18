Contact Troubleshooters
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."(MGN)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - Just call her Katy the Kentuckian!

Katy Perry said on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast that she has been happy living outside of the Hollywood Hills for the past month while her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, films an upcoming movie titled “Red Right Hand” with Andie MacDowell in Henry County.

“I’m living, like, in Kentucky and I have for almost a month now and that’s quite an amazing experience,” Perry said.

With their daughter Daisy, 1, Perry said she and Bloom have had a great time in the land of bourbon and horses, experiencing life with a fresh perspective.

“It reminds you that Hollywood is not America, and you need to remember that because I think you can understand people better,” Perry said.

Listen to Handler’s podcast here.

