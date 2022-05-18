Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky Teamsters go across the Ohio to join workers on the picket line

Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday.
Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Albany, In. (WAVE) - Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday.

That company produces high-quality cabinets. FireKing workers in New Albany went on an unfair labor practice or U-L-P strike on May 9th following disputes during contract negotiations.

FireKing has given the union what they’re calling their ‘last best and final offer.’ But workers are complaining it doesn’t include adequate healthcare coverage and cuts a very important production bonus.

“They worked through the pandemic and you know a lot of them got sick,” said Jay Dennis, the chief negotiator of Teamsters Local 89. “They were coming in and they were risking their lives, literally for this company. And when we got to bargaining they wanted better healthcare rightfully so, and the company was not willing to budge.”

The union representatives also accuses FireKing of violating the national labor relations act. FireKing has 141 employees, including 86 members represented by Local 89 in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Trainer Brad Cox
Churchill Downs suspends, fines trainer Brad Cox for horse’s blood test results

Latest News

Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on...
Chicago man indicted in Louisville for double homicide on Poplar Level Road
Jeffersontown High students showed off their design skills as they raced their cardboard boats...
Jeffersontown High Schoolers put cardboard boats to the test
Gov. Andy Beshear honored military children and their families by signing four pieces of...
Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans
Stuart Ray is the Republican nominee for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District.
Meet Ky. Republican 3rd Congressional District nominee Stuart Ray