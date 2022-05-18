Kentucky Teamsters go across the Ohio to join workers on the picket line

New Albany, In. (WAVE) - Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday.

That company produces high-quality cabinets. FireKing workers in New Albany went on an unfair labor practice or U-L-P strike on May 9th following disputes during contract negotiations.

FireKing has given the union what they’re calling their ‘last best and final offer.’ But workers are complaining it doesn’t include adequate healthcare coverage and cuts a very important production bonus.

“They worked through the pandemic and you know a lot of them got sick,” said Jay Dennis, the chief negotiator of Teamsters Local 89. “They were coming in and they were risking their lives, literally for this company. And when we got to bargaining they wanted better healthcare rightfully so, and the company was not willing to budge.”

The union representatives also accuses FireKing of violating the national labor relations act. FireKing has 141 employees, including 86 members represented by Local 89 in Louisville.

