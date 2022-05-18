Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a sports team or academics. He signed with a plumbing company.

Jacob Bradley graduates high school soon and will already have a job that he was able to co-op with and now is signing a letter of intent for a full-time job.

Trade workers are in high demand all over the United States. Many high schools, like Montgomery County, are using co-op programs to show students the options available.

“His dad and I are just over the moon,” said Angie Bradley, Jacob’s mother. “Actually, he’s a great kid and we are very lucky.”

Jacob always knew he wanted to go into trade and was able to find Fast Flow at a school event.

“It’s just more of my style,” said Jacob. “I was never really wanting to be an accountant or sit down. I enjoy working with my hands a lot and just the environment and those type of people.”

Trade jobs are in high demand across the US. Many community colleges, like BCTC, partner with local high schools to get kids interested and prepared for a future career.

“I’d get them to talk to someone at their school or talk to someone in the industry to guide them or mentor them and just ask questions,” Dr. Erin Tipton, associate VP of Workforce Solutions.

BCTC has many trade courses and specialty classes for high school students already interested in a career path. One of the partnerships is with Garrard County Schools at UK HeathCare to help those interested in nursing get a foot in the door.

“This is something that we have done several times for our athletes who are attending college upon graduation, but this is something new here at Montgomery County High School, but I hope that this will continue,” said Lacy Gross, guidelines counselor at MCHS.

Montgomery County schools hope to continue to grow this program and show their students all of the opportunities that can develop in high school before they leave.

