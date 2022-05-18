Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville customs officers seize shipments of methamphetamine-laced children’s toys


The United States Customs and Border Protection seized a large amount of concealed drugs found within children’s toys at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Customs and Border Protection seized a large amount of concealed drugs found within children’s toys at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport over the past week.

In Wednesday’s announcement, the discovery of seven pounds of methamphetamine-soaked Nerf children’s toys were found in addition to trumpets laced with cocaine and Chromebooks laced with two pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said criminals use a variety of methods to conceal drugs through the mail, with CBP officers doing everything they can to prevent the shipments from getting into the public.

“CBP encounters narcotics and other contraband concealed in an ever-changing variety of items,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director of Louisville said in a release. “Our officers remain vigilant often using their experience and intuition to discover these concealment methods to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities.”

The release states on average, CBP officers seized an average of 4,732 pounds of drugs every day across the United States, based on 2021 data.


WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

