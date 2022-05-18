Louisville nonprofit donates thousands in medical supplies for Ethiopan refugees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization is providing thousands of dollars in medical supplies for refugees fleeing the civil war in Ethiopia.

SOS, a global health organization, will be sending $200,000 in medical supplies and equipment to Sudan, including an anesthesia machine, an infant incubator, an ultrasound machine, medical beds and general medical supplies, according to a release.

Sudan only letting shipments in by sea, so the equipment will be sent through an ocean-going container into the country.

Freweini Mebrahtu, a health ambassador working with SOS Louisville to send the equipment, said she reached out to continue her humanitarian work for Ethiopian refugees.

“They are have very compromised health conditions, the situation there is very troubling,” Mebrahtu said. “This is going to make a whole lot of difference the moment that it gets here.”

SOS Louisville is also working with the Health Professional Network for Tigray to distribute the medical supplies. So far they have helped 60,000 refugees fleeing from the civil war.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.