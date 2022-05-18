Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of...
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 40th Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in critical condition at the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 40th Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at the location, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the man was taken to University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Mitchell said all parties are accounted for in the shooting. No other information was provided.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Trainer Brad Cox
Churchill Downs suspends, fines trainer Brad Cox for horse’s blood test results

Latest News

Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Louisville teen federally indicted on additional carjacking, firearm charges
Craig Greenberg and Bill Dieruf cast a wide net for voters, focusing on issues rather than...
Primary winners for Louisville mayor begin last leg of campaign trail
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs
Students got a hands on history lesson as they worked to uncover a piece of our area's...
Kentucky School for the Blind partners with UofL for field school