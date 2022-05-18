Man in critical condition after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in critical condition at the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 40th Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at the location, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the man was taken to University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Mitchell said all parties are accounted for in the shooting. No other information was provided.

