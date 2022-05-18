Meet Ky. Republican 3rd Congressional District nominee Stuart Ray

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only 58 votes separated Stuart Ray from his closest opponent in the race for the 3rd Congressional District Republican nominee seat.

Now, Ray has set his sights on taking over the seat soon-to-be-retired Democrat, John Yarmuth, has held since 2006.

“He has held that seat for 16 years, and my immediate vision is I’m just not satisfied with the state of the country, and I’m certainly not satisfied how Louisville is as a result of that,” Ray said.

Ray has never held an official elected position, however, he said he has seen how politics work from the sidelines following a two-year stint as chairman of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission, as well as during his time serving on the KFC Yum Center Board during both Governor Steve Beshear and Matt Bevin’s terms.

Ray will face Democratic nominee and Kentucky Senate Minority Leader, Morgan McGarvey, in the fall.

“There’s going to be polar differences between me and my opponent,” Ray said. “My opponent is going to endorse what’s going on in the country today, and that’ll be the entire administration, the Biden agenda. The trillion-dollar spending that’s going on, that I think is unsustainable and out of control.”

Ray told WAVE News one of his first plans in Washington, if elected, would be to cut back on spending and stop inflation.

In addition, he said he’d take his experience being a businessman to the federal level and work to bring economic opportunities to Louisville, using a “well-balanced approach,” creating jobs in both the West and South ends.

Ray said he would also focus on reducing crime in the 3rd District by working with the mayor-elect and the Department of Justice to bring federal resources to support LMPD.

In Washington, Ray hopes for a Republican-controlled House, including a conservative Speaker of the House.

“I know the other congressmen in the state of Kentucky, they’re also Republican,” Ray said. “And that’s where I feel like we can work together to bring opportunities back home to my city, Louisville, Kentucky.”

