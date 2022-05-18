Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death

By WLBT.com Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi mother charged with capital murder was given no bond after making her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Police say Makaylia Jolley “repeatedly and forcibly” threw her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, onto the road last Thursday.

The two-month-old died two days later, according to WLBT.

The 20-year-old was initially charged with child abuse and attempted murder of her infant daughter.

According to Rankin County Judge Richard Redfern, those charges have been upgraded to child abuse and capital murder.

Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department said the baby’s horrific death leaves many unanswered questions as to why this happened, and those answers will be revealed soon.

“The one thing that I really hope is that now that the process begins to move along is that we can all come back to healing, that the city can start healing and come together, that it is a horrible, horrible case,” Flynn said. “But now let justice do what it’s going to do, let the legal system work the way that it’s going to work.”

Jolley had several family members in the courtroom during the hearing, including her mother and father.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said his office would be seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

