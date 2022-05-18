Norton Commons brings back annual art festival with Louisville-area vendors, artists

PROSPECT, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Artists, musicians, local vendors and more will be heading to Norton Commons this weekend as the neighborhood’s annual Art Festival returns.

The Norton Commons Art Festival will be back for its seventh year on May 21 and 22, allowing families to see Louisville-area arts, crafts, music and food for free.

According to a release, the festival has over 100 local vendors, artists and musicians taking part and displaying their works.

A Louisville-based candlemaker said she was excited to be able to showcase her work.

“I got my candle kit and just the magic of melting down candle wax, adding the fragrance oil was really soothing for me,” Dierdre Barnes of Fly Girl Candles said. “So then once those were completed, I gave those to my friends, and they were like ‘Hey, you should start selling these.’ So once they said that, I started to dive into different Facebook groups and researching to create what you see.”

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

For more information, click or tap here.

