Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Georgia resident Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long...
VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice
Bill Dieruf will face off against Craig Greenberg in a race to replace Mayor Greg Fischer, who...
Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate
Senator Morgan McGarvey (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth