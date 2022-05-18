Primary winners for Louisville mayor begin last leg of campaign trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day after winning their respective primaries, Louisville’s major party candidates offered inclusive, unifying messages.

Republican Bill Dieruf, the current mayor of Jeffersontown, commented about the importance of experienced leadership.

”They (voters) see a light at the end of the tunnel and they want to get there today,” Dieruf said Wednesday. “We don’t want to wait until January, so my promise is to work today as the mayor and push forward for this community.”

Democrat and businessman Craig Greenberg spoke Wednesday about rallying voters behind a common issues.

”Safety and public safety is our number one issue,” Greenberg said. “So I’m working today to continue my campaign of bringing people together in a very inclusive way to address that issue and all the other challenges facing our city.”

The comments are part of a tone set election night as each candidate claimed a primary victory. Each candidate cast a wide net for voters, focusing on issues rather than politics and emphasizing the need for immediate action.

”This campaign is not about a political party, it’s about people,” Greenberg said. “And I think all of us in Louisville agree that making Louisville a safer city is our number one priority.”

“The next six to eight months before I take the seat Jan. 1, I want everything in place,” Dieruf said. “Whether there’s working with Frankfort, working with other cities, working with the other communities here.”

