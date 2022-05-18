Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals

FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. “The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback — without animal acts — five years after shutting down its three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday, May 18, 2022.(Chris O'Meara | AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — “The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback — without animal acts — five years after shutting down its three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday.

The interactive, live show will launch in September 2023, celebrating performers from around the world “displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential,” the Florida-based company said in a news release.

A global talent search seeks acts to bring the 360-degree show to life as a unique interactive experience for each audience, the company said.

Rehearsals are set to begin June 23 for a 50-city North American tour.

The circus ended its 146-year run in January 2017 when ticket sales declined after customers became conflicted about animal acts, and costly court battles with animal rights activists led to the end of elephant acts in 2016. Officials hinted at the comeback last October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Coroner identifies two men killed in weekend double shooting near Taylorsville Road

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
One person was pulled by Louisville firefighters from a home on fire in the 3000 block of Grand...
1 rescued in West Louisville house fire
The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names,...
Here are the top baby names of 2021
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp