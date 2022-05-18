Contact Troubleshooters
Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth

Senator Morgan McGarvey (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Morgan McGarvey has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat, according to the Associated Press.

Yarmuth announced he would not be seeking reelection this November and would be retiring following his eighth term in Congress.

Back in February, Yarmuth endorsed McGarvey as his choice to succeed him in in the Louisville-area 3rd District.

McGarvey’s sole challenger was State Rep. Attica Scott, who announced her run for Congress in July.

For full election results from the Kentucky primaries, click or tap here.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

