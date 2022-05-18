TARC to adjust schedules on 2 routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is making schedule changes on two routes which they say will improve service and reduce travel time.

The charges will take place on Route 10 - the Dixie BRT, and Route 23 - Broadway, starting Sunday, June 12.

TARC says the changes on the Dixie BRT will mean all northbound trips from Valley Station to downtown ill arrive eight minutes earlier. Southbound trips from downtown to arrive seven minutes earlier. The changes southbound means the last trip will end at Dixie Gardens at 11:47 p.m. The trips to Dixie Gardens currently on the schedule that arrive at 12:21 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. are being removed from the schedule due to low ridership. For northbound riders, the last trip will end at Market and Second Streets at Midnight. The final two trips currently arrive at 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. are being discontinued.

On #23 Broadway route, TARC coaches will operate from Shawnee Park to Taylorsville Road heading eastbound every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and westbound every 14 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., service will be every 20 minutes. The last westbound trip will arrive at Shawnee Park at 11:53 p.m. and the last eastbound trip arrives at Bashford Ave. at 11:55 a.m. Trips from Shawnee Park to Union Station at 12:13 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. are being dropped due to low ridership.

You can plan your trip, and also find maps or schedules by going to ridetarc.org or calling customer service at 502-585-1234.

