Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

TARC to adjust schedules on 2 routes

TARC expands service for Thunder Over Louisville
(tcw-wave)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is making schedule changes on two routes which they say will improve service and reduce travel time.

The charges will take place on Route 10 - the Dixie BRT, and Route 23 - Broadway, starting Sunday, June 12.

TARC says the changes on the Dixie BRT will mean all northbound trips from Valley Station to downtown ill arrive eight minutes earlier. Southbound trips from downtown to arrive seven minutes earlier. The changes southbound means the last trip will end at Dixie Gardens at 11:47 p.m. The trips to Dixie Gardens currently on the schedule that arrive at 12:21 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. are being removed from the schedule due to low ridership. For northbound riders, the last trip will end at Market and Second Streets at Midnight. The final two trips currently arrive at 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. are being discontinued.

On #23 Broadway route, TARC coaches will operate from Shawnee Park to Taylorsville Road heading eastbound every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and westbound every 14 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., service will be every 20 minutes. The last westbound trip will arrive at Shawnee Park at 11:53 p.m. and the last eastbound trip arrives at Bashford Ave. at 11:55 a.m. Trips from Shawnee Park to Union Station at 12:13 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. are being dropped due to low ridership.

You can plan your trip, and also find maps or schedules by going to ridetarc.org or calling customer service at 502-585-1234.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Coroner identifies two men killed in weekend double shooting near Taylorsville Road

Latest News

One person was pulled by Louisville firefighters from a home on fire in the 3000 block of Grand...
1 rescued in West Louisville house fire
The two challengers who will be facing off to become Louisville Metro’s next mayor have been...
Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate
Bill Dieruf will face off against Craig Greenberg in a race to replace Mayor Greg Fischer, who...
Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate
Senator Morgan McGarvey (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth