WAVE Weather Alert Day Blog Update 5/18

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Multiple rounds of t-storms will take place this afternoon through Thursday Night.

It won’t storm all the time and there will be long breaks in between some of these clusters/waves. But when they hit, they could be intense with vivid lightning, damaging winds, hail, torrential rainfall and even a tornado.

KY has a higher threat from this 2-day risk than IN but the threat isn’t zero there either.

The video will break down the setup with expected impacts and timing as it stands on this Wednesday Morning. Be sure to check the WAVE Weather App for the latest changes as they will show up there first.

Be safe.

