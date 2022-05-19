4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Monday evening.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.

The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck. He is currently in Norton Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition, Ruoff confirmed.

No other details were provided at this time.

This story may be updated.

