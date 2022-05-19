ALERT DAY FORECAST: Another day of strong thunderstorms

ALERT DAYS:

THIS AFTERNOON (5/19/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: Kicks in just after lunch through sunrise. Strong winds, hail, intense lightning, and an isolated tornado

HEAT: Highs around 90° or higher today-Saturday. Records may fall, especially Friday

WEEKEND: Scattered thunderstorms Saturday with any steadier rain later that night into parts of Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog this morning will disperse, leaving behind a humid and hot setup for midday. A warm front moves north and will get some help from another small low-pressure tracking along. That combo will fire up more clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will be north of I-64 into the evening before fading out. It will remain warm and muggy, however. The record high in Louisville to beat on Friday is 91º, set in 2018 and prior years.

A few clouds from time to time with a small storm chance Friday night. Very warm in the city limits.

