Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Another day of strong thunderstorms

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS:
  • THIS AFTERNOON (5/19/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE RISK: Kicks in just after lunch through sunrise. Strong winds, hail, intense lightning, and an isolated tornado
  • HEAT: Highs around 90° or higher today-Saturday. Records may fall, especially Friday
  • WEEKEND: Scattered thunderstorms Saturday with any steadier rain later that night into parts of Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog this morning will disperse, leaving behind a humid and hot setup for midday. A warm front moves north and will get some help from another small low-pressure tracking along. That combo will fire up more clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will be north of I-64 into the evening before fading out. It will remain warm and muggy, however. The record high in Louisville to beat on Friday is 91º, set in 2018 and prior years.

A few clouds from time to time with a small storm chance Friday night. Very warm in the city limits.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/19 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/19 4AM Update

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/19 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/19 4AM Update
StormTALK! Alert Day
WAVE Weather Alert Day Blog Update 5/18
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/17
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/16