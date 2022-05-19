ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 8 p.m.
- Hot and humid tomorrow with record highs possible
- Big cool down Sunday and Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms gradually push east/northeast through the evening before fading.
While overnight looks dry, we’ll stay warm and muggy into Friday morning. Friday will be sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect windy conditions tomorrow with gusts near 30 mph.
Friday night looks warm, clear, and muggy with lows in the 70s.
Saturday looks hot and humid with a few pop-up strong t-storms possible, but a widespread event is unlikely.
