ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: This afternoon & evening; strong winds, hail, intense lightning, and isolated tornado possible

HEAT: Highs around 90° or higher today-Saturday. Records may fall, especially Friday

WEEKEND: Scattered thunderstorms Saturday with any steadier rain later that night into parts of Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures climb into the 80s this afternoon with the help of plenty of sunshine. As a warm front moves north, it will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

Showers and thunderstorms gradually push east/northeast through the evening before fading. While overnight looks dry, we’ll stay warm and muggy into Friday morning.

Friday will be sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Louisville could potentially beat a record high of 91° set back in 2018. Expect windy conditions tomorrow with gusts near 30 MPH.

Friday night looks warm, clear, and muggy with lows in the 70s.

