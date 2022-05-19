Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs responds to KHRC suspension of trainer Brad Cox

FILE: Trainer Brad Cox
FILE: Trainer Brad Cox(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has released a statement in response to a recent steward’s ruling from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission placing a suspension on trainer Brad Cox.

The ruling was filed on May 15, stating Cox’s horse, Warrior’s Charge, had failed a blood test following the 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes after containing phenylbutazone over the legal concentration.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission states phenylbutazone can only be administered on race day at or less than 0.3 micrograms per milliliter.

Warrior’s Charge’s blood test contained the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug at a level of 2.51 micrograms per milliliter.

On Wednesday, Churchill Downs said they became aware of the failed drug test as KHRC’s ruling was issued on May 15.

“We take medication overages and drug violations extremely seriously and believe there is no acceptable excuse for not following regulations that are in place in the interest of safety for the horses and protect the integrity of our sport,” Churchill Downs said in a statement. “We are in the processes of reviewing the facts involved in this matter and will make further comment and take further action when we are prepared to do so.”

Warrior’s Charge finished second in the Stephen F. Foster Race that ran on June 26, 2021. Following the steward’s ruling, the thoroughbred was disqualified and the purse money would be forfeited.

Cox’s suspension runs from May 23 through June 1, as listed in the ruling. The trainer will also be fined $500 by the KHRC, which must be paid within 30 days of the ruling.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

