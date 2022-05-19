Clarksville teacher ‘Momma Stew’ wins district’s Teacher of the Year award

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Emily Stewart, a director of choir studies who teaches 5th through 12th grade in Clarksville, was named Teacher of the Year for Clarksville Community Schools.

Thursday, Stewart said she was overcome with emotion after winning and that she dislikes talking about herself, but she praised her colleagues for their outstanding work instead of her own.

She told WAVE about her unique relationship with her students and how she earned the nickname “Momma Stew” at school.

“A lot of my kids call me Momma Stew, Mrs. Stewart, Momma Stew, and I say this all the time, I wear that nickname like a badge of honor,” she said. “That even though I’m a mom of two little kiddos, every single student I’ve ever had is also one of my kiddos, and the fact that I see them as children, as my children, and they also see me in a similar light on the opposite end, that just means a lot to me.”

Stewart’s husband, who is a teacher in another district, surprised her at the ceremony.

