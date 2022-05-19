Damage in Marion Co. caused by unique weather phenomenon - not tornado

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A survey crew from the National Weather Service determined that a macroburst with wind speeds between 85 and 90 mph was responsible for the damage that occurred in Marion County near Calvary - not a tornado.

In essence, a bubble of rain-cooled air from the heavy storm that was moving through Marion County on May 18 descended down to the ground over Calvary. The bubble of air dropped to the ground over the area. Because the chilly air was dense in comparison to the warmer air around it, it was able to crash down with enormous power, which resulted in a wide area being subjected to severe winds.

WAVE Meteorologist Ryan Hoke describes a macroburst as a larger, yet weaker version of a microburst, something that caused many well-known airline accidents all the way up until the 1990s when technology and meteorology were not advanced enough to detect and avoid them.

The National Severe Storms Laboratory suggests that in order to better understand this process, one can “imagine the way water comes out of a faucet and hits the bottom of a sink. Macroburst winds may begin over a smaller area and then spread out over a wider area, sometimes producing damage similar to a tornado.”

