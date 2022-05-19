Contact Troubleshooters
Derby weekend homicide victim identified

By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man shot to death over Derby weekend has been released.

Eddie Jackson, 28, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Louisville Metro police were called to 26th and Broadway around 2 a.m. May 8 found Jackson dead.

No arrests has been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
