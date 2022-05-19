Contact Troubleshooters
DNA leads to arrest of registered sex offender in Crescent Hill homicide case

James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in the death of a woman that happened April 18, 2022.
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in the death of a woman that happened April 18, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a man currently on Kentucky’s sex offender registry with murder in the death of a woman in the Crescent Hill neighborhood last month.

James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was taken into custody yesterday afternoon and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of murder.

On the afternoon on April 18, LMPD officers were called to the 100 block of Birchwood Ave. on a report of a person down. They found the victim, Mary Solinger, 50, dead inside a home.

The arrest report for Peters says he was identified as the suspect from DNA collected at the crime scene. Detectives also said Solinger’s blood was found on personal items belonging to Peters.

Court documents say Peters was placed on the sex offender registry in 1997 after a rape conviction in Nelson County.

Peters is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

