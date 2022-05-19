Contact Troubleshooters
Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star...
Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star Naomi Judd, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.

The mother-daughter duo’s final tour together was scheduled to start in September. But Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna Judd announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue with the tour.

A final stop of the tour has been added in their home state of Kentucky with a show in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Oct. 29 with Hill as the special guest.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna Judd said in a statement Thursday.

McBride will open the show on select nights.

Ashley Judd said in an interview that her mother, Naomi Judd, died of a gunshot wound. (CNN, Getty Images, Curb Records, ABC "Good Morning America")

The Grammy-winning Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned three decades. The red-headed duo combined the traditional Appalachian sounds of bluegrass with polished pop stylings, scoring hit after hit in the 1980s. The Judds’ hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990,”Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984,”Turn It Loose” in 1988, “Girls Night Out” in 1985, “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” in 1986 and “Grandpa” in 1986.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, the family said they lost Naomi Judd to “the disease of mental illness.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

