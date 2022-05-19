‘It was a relief’: Victim’s family hoping for closure after suspect arrested in Crescent Hill homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after a registered sex offender and convicted rapist was charged with murder in the death of a woman in a Crescent Hill neighborhood, the victim’s family is opening up about her death.

“[It’s] almost like when you look at a haunted house,” Amy Solinger-Porco said. “And it’s such a shame beautiful house and that’s sad. But it’s no longer beautiful to me.”

On April 18, LMPD officers were called to the 100 block of South Birchwood Avenue on a report of a person down. They found the victim, Mary ‘Nikki’ Solinger, 50, dead inside a home.

James Peters, 66, was arrested Wednesday night and was charged Thursday with murder.

Peters’ arrest report states he was identified as the suspect from DNA collected at the crime scene. Detectives also said Solinger’s blood was found on personal items belonging to Peters.

The report also said Solinger’s body showed signs of possible sexual assault and strangulation.

Solinger-Porco, Solinger’s sister-in-law, said waiting a month for a break in the case was painful.

“It was very difficult, and then to know that somebody is responsible for this and is out on the streets, living their life and Nikki’s not here anymore... nothing in life was fair and this certainly wasn’t,” Solinger-Porco said. “To know that they have him and that it was a DNA match is a relief in and of itself.”

The case has also shaken up an entire crevice of the Crescent Hill neighborhood. Several neighbors told WAVE News they have been more aware of their surroundings in the wake of the crime.

“Just to think that there’s somebody that close who could be harming people is really worrisome,” neighbor Claire Anton said.

“Whenever anything like that happens, it’s always just incredibly upsetting for the whole street, which is a very close-knit street,” neighbor Suellen Brill said. “So that’s why everyone was just amazed happened in our little city within the city.”

Peters lived in the home next door to Solinger.

He is listed on the Kentucky State Police’s Sex Offender Registry, because of a rape conviction out of Nelson County.

Peters’ home is adjacent to a branch of the Louisville Free Public Library and across the street from Highland Latin School.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.