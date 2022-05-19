KSP: EMT charged with criminal abuse of 13-month-old in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County EMT has been arrested and charged with criminal abuse involving a 13-month-old child, according to Kentucky State Police.

Michael Davis, 32, from Jefferson County, was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury for one count of criminal abuse.

According to KSP, an investigation began after receiving a complaint of criminal abuse involving a 13-month-old child in Shelby County.

On May 17, Davis was located by police and placed under arrest without incident.

He is currently booked in the Shelby County Detention Center. His case is set for review in July.

